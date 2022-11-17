‘Letter’ war at its height; CPM targets Shafi Parambil to get even

Thiruvananthapuram: The letter controversy over the alleged back door appointments is getting murkier with the CPM now targeting Youth Congress President and three-time Congress legislator Shafi Parambil to counter-blow the charges against it.



A flex board displaying a letter allegedly written by Shafi Parambil recommending the appointment of a lawyer when Oommen Chandy was the Chief Minister has popped up before the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. This comes even as the Youth Congress activists were set to hold a protest march to the corporation later today.

“What is this Shafi…heard you have given a letter?” read the heading of the poster which contained the image of a letter resembling the letter pad of the Youth Congress leader, mimicking a meme famously attributed to actor Bala. And below this, there is another text, “Good Advice Varma sir, but…”. The pun-intended image also has the wording “Give the job, Chandy sir…”

The wordings have been carefully selected from various hit pun dialogues doing the rounds in social media to grab quick attention.

The ‘letter’ dated August 25, 2011, has the signature of Shafi Parambil. “Respected CM, Biju has been appearing in the cases against the Youth Congress and the KSU besides the leaders for several years without any real financial benefit at the instance of the party. Given his contributions to the KSU and the Youth Congress in the cases, including that over the textbook issue, I kindly request you to appoint him to the post of Additional Public Prosecutor (Thiruvananthapuram),” the letter reads.

Earlier, a letter purportedly written by CPM leader and Mayor Arya Rajendran addressing party district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, seeking a list of candidates for the 295 temporary vacancies in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had created ripples in the state.

The Opposition has been baying for her resignation even as the High Court and the Ombudsman for Local Self-Government Institutions issued her show cause notices seeking an explanation.

Meanwhile, CPM supporters have also been posting the letters sent by UDF leaders to appoint advocates on their Facebook posts.