Job fraud by offering work in Germany, Keralites lose lakhs

Kuttippuram (Malappuram): A man from Rajasthan was found to be behind the job fraud in which Keralites were deceived of lakhs offering jobs in Germany and were taken to Uttar Pradesh, according to the Police. The Police are investigating whether similar frauds have happened in other places too.

The natives of Edappal and Thiruvananthapuram were taken to a Star hotel in Meerut under the guise of a direct interview, sedated and robbed of more than Rs 5 lakh.

The victims, who were found weak after they consumed food spiked with sedatives, were discharged from a hospital in Meerut yesterday. Uttar Pradesh Police have started an investigation into the case. It is hinted that a big gang is behind the job fraud.

A man from Edappal Perumbarambu, along with his father, left for Meerut on 23 rd for an interview based on an advertisement offering job with a high pay in Germany. They reached Meerut by flight. Before the direct interview, the man had completed a round of online interview. It was informed during the online interview that at least Rs 2.5 lakh must be there in the bank account before leaving for Germany.

The person, who introduced himself as an ‘agent’ to the Edappal youth and his father on reaching Meerut, arranged for their stay at a star hotel in Meerut.

Besides the Edappal man, a couple from Thiruvananthapuram and their child were also at the hotel for the ‘job interview’. After the interview in the evening, all five persons, including the child, fell unconscious as the food and juices they had were spiked. Soon after having food, they were feeling weak and giddy. It was then that they were threatened to give away their ATM cards, and all the money they had with them, reportedly. The victims do not clearly remember the incident.

A Rajasthan native aged 45 was only there to conduct the interview, they said. Besides robbing them of all the money they had, the culprit has bought valuable things, including gold jewellery, using their ATM cards.

The Police have found the images of the culprit from the CCTV visuals at the hotel and the jewellery.

Edappal native man has lost about Rs 2 lakh and the couple from Thiruvananthapuram has lost about Rs 3 lakh. Police suspect that a huge gang is behind the job scam as advertisements are being published in places including Kerala to lure ‘candidates’.