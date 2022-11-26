Weapon, clothes of the accused in Thalassery double murder case recovered

Thalassery: The remand report on the Thalassery double murder case points to drug mafia connection. Police had earlier examined the vehicle of Jackson for cannabis. The culprits believed that the information was passed on by the son of murdered Shamir to the police and this doubt ultimately led to the crime.

The police have recovered the weapon used in the murder of two relatives who were CPI(M) activists, at Nittur Illikunnu near Venus Corner, in the city. The hacksaw used in the murder was recovered from bushes near the compounder shop of Sandeep, one of the accused in the case, at Pinarayi.

It was when the prime accused, Parayi Babu of Nittur Illikunnu, was taken for collection of evidence that he revealed to the police the place where the hacksaw used in the murder of K. Khalid his brother-in-law, Poovanai Shamir, was hidden.

The clothes worn by Parayi Babu at the time of the double murder were recovered from a goods vehicle parked near the house of Sandeep. The accused were also taken to the site of the crime near Venus Corner in the city.

Parayi Babu and four of his accomplices had taken Jackson, one of the members of the gang, who was injured in the incident, to a hospital for treatment, before going to the house of Sandeep at Pinarayi in an autorickshaw.

After taking bath, changing clothes and having food, they fled to Karnataka in a car belonging to another accused, Arun Kumar.

They were nabbed at Iritty when they were returning to Kerala after realising that the Kerala police were on their trail in Karnataka.

Other accused persons in the case, Jackson, Farhan, Sujith Kumar, and Naveen were arrested by the police on the day of the crime.

Political background

The political background of the accused being revealed has turned out to be a backlash for the CPM. The party has been put on the defensive as both the accused in the murder and the victims were associated with the CPM.

The drug mafia - quotation gang, which existed within the party, came to light even as the State Government and the party is all out in the efforts against drug abuse.

It is also proof that the earlier decision by the party leadership to carry out a ‘clean up drive’ within the party to act against such elements which tainted the party, has not been effective.

Of the culprits nabbed by the Police in the case, most including the key accused Babu Parayi have CPM links. Babu had taken part in the anti-drug human chain formed by the DYFI earlier. As per the information, Babu was also accused in the case of attacking political opponents.

It is when the Police suspected the argument related to money regarding a vehicle deal had also led to the murder that the CM himself announced drug mafia dealings have led to the crime. Prior to that, the CPM district leadership had concluded it is a crime in connection with drug mafia dealings.

Meanwhile, 5 who were directly involved and 2 who were indirectly involved in the crime were nabbed by the Police. As the Police revealed the gang led by Babu Parayi has committed the murder, the CPM links to the gang came to light.

The visuals of Babu participating in the anti-drug human chain organised by the DYFI and details of the political violence case in which he is an accused have surfaced. With this, the CPM has been put on the defensive.

Earlier, there was information that ‘quotation’ gangs operate under the guise of party activism related to the cases of the gang involving Arjun Ayangi and Akash Thillankeri. Then, the CPM had taken action against many such party men. CPM had conducted a search operation through its branch committees to identify those in the party involved in ‘quotation gang’ activities.

However, the Thalassery incident now reminds the CPM that those searches were not effective and more stringent checking is needed to clear such elements. The CPM has not denounced the accused persons yet.