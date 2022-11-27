No evidence, states Commissioner's report on assault of brothers by Kilikollur police

Kollam: A police report into the brutal assault of two brothers at the Kilikollur police station in late August is silent on the culprits.

The Commissioner of Police of Kollam has submitted a report confirming that two brothers were assaulted. But, the report makes the strange claim that the identity of the assailants could not be ascertained!

The report submitted to the State Human Rights Commission says that the accusation by the brothers Vishnu and Vignesh that they had been assaulted by police personnel lacked evidence.

Army man Vishnu and his brother Vignesh, who is the Perur region joint secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, were brutally assaulted by policemen when they reached the station to meet their friend who was arrested in a narcotics case.

They were detained in jail for 12 days after accusing them of attacking the police.

Four policemen were suspended and two others were transferred after an investigation was conducted on the basis of a statement made to the magistrate by the victims.

The video footage showing the assault had gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on August 25.