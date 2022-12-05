Isolated showers with lightning likely in Kerala on Dec 7, 8

Thiruvananthpauram: Isolated showers with lightning are expected in Kerala on December 7 and 8, predicts the India Meteorological Department.

There are also chances of light to moderate rain in all districts except Kannur and Kasaragod.

The department had advised ban on fishing along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast till Sunday noon. However, no alerts have been issued today (Dec 5).

Mullaperiyar level

In the meantime, the water levels at Mullaperiyar dam had crossed 140 feet on Saturday. The Tamil Nadu Government has issued the first warning ahead of opening the dam. The dam will be opened if the water level crosses 142 ft.