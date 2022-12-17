Four nursing students press sexual harassment charges against Kasaragod District Hospital doctor

Kanhangad: A well-regarded paediatrician of Kasaragod District Hospital has been charged with sexually harassing four nursing students.

Hosdurg police have charged Dr Abhilash V with making sexually coloured remarks and showing pornographic videos to four students of the Government School of Nursing in Kanhangad, said station house officer - inspector Shine K P. "We have registered four cases against the doctor based on the complaints filed by four first-year students," he said.

According to health officials, the students approached the district medical officer with their complaints last month and he instituted an inquiry committee. A week ago the committee recommended that the doctor be sent to the General Hospital in Kasaragod and leave punitive action, if any, to the Directorate of Health Service. "It is not a punishment transfer but a working arrangement," a top official said.

Based on the recommendations, the sources said, the DMO transferred Dr Abhilash to the General Hospital on Friday.

The students felt let down by the action and went to the police with their complaints.

According to the complaints, three students accused the doctor of making sexually coloured remarks in the outpatient chamber. The students of the nursing school are trained in the District Hospital, 3km away.

The fourth complainant accused the doctor of showing her a pornographic video.

Inspector Shine said the doctor has been charged with cognisable offences under Sections 354 A and Section 509 of the IPC for the two sets of complaints. If convicted, he may face up to three years in prison.

The police have also pressed Sections 67 and 67 A of the Information Technology Act which deal with publishing or transmitting obscene and sexually explicit acts in electronic form.

The charges carry a maximum punishment of five years.