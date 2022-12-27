Nurse loses partial vision as tree branch hits face during bus journey

Nedumkandam: A 31-year-old nurse suffered partial vision loss after an overhanging tree branch hit her on the face while she was travelling in a bus.

Nisha, the wife of the Nedumkandam native Libin, partially lost her vision. The accident happened on December 13 as she was heading to the private hospital at Kattappana in Idukki district where she worked.

The accident happened near the Ezhukumvayal, while she was on her way to Kattappana from Kallar. The tree branch, overhanging onto the road, struck her face as the bus in which she was travelling gave way to another bus.

She was taken to a private hospital in Kattappana and the medical examination was held but as the injury was serious, she was shifted to the hospital in Theni.

But as even the hospital in Theni also did not have the necessary facilities, she was admitted to an eye hospital in Madurai. On further medical examination, it was found that she had lost 80 per cent of the vision in the right eye and 20 per cent in the left eye. The partial loss of vision was due to the injury sustained to the nerves of the eyes.

Nisha is recuperating at her home after the surgery. She has lodged a complaint with the Nedumkandam police station against the laxity of the Public Works Department.