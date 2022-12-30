Malayalam
Kerala urges those above 60, frontline workers to get additional dose of COVID vaccine

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 30, 2022 08:13 PM IST
A health worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine to administer. Photo: PTI
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Friday recommended all those above the age of 60 and frontline workers take an additional dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The development comes in wake of the recent surge in COVID cases reported across the country and abroad on account of a new coronavirus variant.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a meeting earlier today to plot steps to curb the virus' spread. He urged extreme caution given that it is holiday season.

It was also decided during the meeting that it would be appropriate to wear masks in crowded areas, air-conditioned rooms, and in public places.

Though the state has not made that mandatory yet, it is a matter that is being constantly reviewed.

In any case, national covid guidelines will be enforced in Kerala, the chief minister said. He has tasked both the health department and local government departments to monitor the situation.

A total of 474 coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George said. Of them, 72 were admitted in hospital with 13 requiring intensive care.

The Kerala Medical Service Corporation, which oversees the procurement of medicines and medical supplies, has been instructed to arrange more medicines, masks and PPE kits. Kerala has also sought help from the Centre to procure covid vaccines.

