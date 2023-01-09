Kottayam: Mohammed Sirajuddin, the chief cook of Hotel Park at Sankranti in Kottayam, has been arrested over the recent death of nurse Rashmi Raj over suspected food poisoning. Sirajuddin, who is the main accused in the case, was absconding ever since the fatal food poisoning case came to light.



He was arrested from Kadampuzha in Malappuram. Earlier in the day, the cops had arrested the hotel owner.

Rashmi Raj (33), a nurse employed with the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, had kuzhimanthi and al faham dishes from the hotel before falling ill. She was admitted to Kottayam Medical College in a serious condition, but succumbed to her illness on January 2 despite the best efforts of doctors.

The preliminary postmortem report indicated that Reshmi died due to an infection in her internal organs. Infection was confirmed in the liver, kidney and lungs.

Reshmi had vomiting and dysentery after an hour of consuming al faham (Arabian barbecued chicken) which she had ordered online from the hotel on December 29. Though she sought first aid, her condition worsened on December 30. Following this, she was first admitted to the General Hospital, Kottayam, and later to the Government Medical College.

A total of 20 persons who had taken food from the same hotel had sought treatment at various hospitals. Following the incidents, the Health Department downed the shutters of the hotel.

Following her death, a group of Democratic Youth Federation of India activists vandalised the hotel. Police intervened to restrain the workers who smashed the boards and flower pots at the hotel.