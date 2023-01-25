2 Onmanorama podcasts win top honours at India Audio Summit and Awards

Kottayam: Two podcasts of Onmanorama, the English news portal of Malayala Manorama group, won top honours at the India Audio Summit and Awards on Tuesday.

Onmanorama's explainer podcast 'News Brake', created by assistant producer Haritha Sharly Benjamin, won the award for the best-produced podcast in the 'News and Politics' category. Morning Brief, produced by the Economic Times team, shared the prize with Onmanorama in this section.

Haritha Sharly Benjamin is the producer of 'News Brake', which was adjudged the best-produced podcast in the 'News and Politics' category.

'Wacky News', produced by Onmanorama's assistant producer Athira Madhav, won the award for the best-produced news podcast. 'On the Contrary' from India Development Review (IDR) group shared the top prize with Onmanorama in this category.

Onmanorama, the top English news portal from Kerala, mainly covers developments in Kerala and the southern states of India. Its coverage ranges from daily breaking news to long-form and researched pieces in various fields like sports, entertainment, movies, lifestyle, food and travel. The portal's documentary on three physically-challenged farmers won several national and international awards in 2021.

Athira Madhav is the producer of 'Wacky News', which won the award for the best-produced news podcast.

The India Audio Summit and Awards, organised by Indian Television's Radioandmusic.com, honoured organisations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to radio, podcasts, audiobooks, and technology at an event held in Mumbai.

More than 30 organizations, including Economic Times, Quint, India Development Review, Radio Mirchi, Big FM, Aaj Tak and Awaz.com, sent entries for the awards.