Minister Rajan lashes out at chief secretary for ignoring cabinet direction

Thiruvananthapuram: Revenue Minister K Rajan has lashed out at Chief Secretary V P Joy over his note, seeking to dissolve the Housing Board and not correcting the same despite a cabinet direction.

The outburst came in a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday during which the minister was seen asking whether it’s the cabinet or the officials who are ruling the state.

The minister warned the bureaucratic official not to assume the role of a ‘Super Chief Minister’ and clearly stated that it’s not the officials who should take critical decisions regarding governance.

The Housing Board comes under the control of Rajan, a CPI minister. He was upset with the chief secretary for not correcting the note included in the minutes of a meeting held on the dissolution of the Housing Board despite the cabinet directing the same.

The minister got further infuriated when the chief secretary made a proposal in the cabinet meeting yesterday to divert crores of rupees reaching the exchequer, via land reclassification activities following the relaxation of the Kerala Paddy Land and Wetlands Conservation act, to the Local Self Government Department, which is handled by the CPM.

The minister again started to rebuke the chief secretary and didn’t stop despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attempting to calm him down. Other ministers who attended the meeting didn’t react.

The chief minister informed the meeting that the matter will be discussed at length before a decision is taken.