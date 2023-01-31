Malayalam
Kerala Crime Branch SI takes Rs 50,000 bribe, demands iPhone 14; arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 31, 2023 08:32 PM IST Updated: January 31, 2023 08:41 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image.
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A crime branch sub-inspector was arrested on Tuesday for taking Rs 50,000 as bribe to settle a cheating case in Malappuram. It is understood that the accused cop had also demanded an iPhone.

SI Suhail was taken into custody by a Vigilance team from Kozhikode. His agent, Muhammed Basheer, who had contacted the complainant, was also nabbed.

Suhail had allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from an accused in a cheating case from 2017. Later, he bargained for Rs 50,000 and an iPhone 14 that reportedly costs over Rs 75,000.

According to Manorama News, Suhail had demanded the bribe through Basheer. He reportedly returned the iPhone as it was black in colour and demanded a blue one.

A complaint was filed with the vigilance headquarters, where Director, Manoj Abraham, was also apprised of the situation. It was then that the Vigilance team nabbed the inspector.

