Fuel Cess: Youth Congress protest in front of Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: Clashes broke out between Youth Congress workers and police on Monday during its protest against the fuel cess announced in the Kerala Budget.



The protestors set on fire a motorbike in front of the Legislative Assembly. They also laid siege to the road in front of the Assembly complex.

A scuffle ensued after the police tried to arrest and remove the Youth Congress activists from the area. A water cannon was fired in a bid to disperse the protestors. Attempts are on to remove them.

In the meantime, four MLAs of the opposition United Democratic Front commenced an indefinite 'satyagraha' in from of the Legislative Complex in protest against what has been termed the "worst ever Budget in Kerala history". Three young Congress MLAs Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Shafi Parambil and C R Mahesh and Indian Union Muslim League's first-time legislator Najeeb Kanthapuram are a part of the satyagraha'.

"This is a budget that will heap a whopping Rs 4,000 crore burden on the public," Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said while announcing the indefinite 'satyagraha' and staging a temporary walkout.