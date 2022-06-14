Attempt-to-murder charges against 3 Youth Congress activists for in-flight protest

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the three Youth Congress activists who protested against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan onboard the Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram flight on Monday evening.

The case has been registered against Farzeen Majeed, Naveen Kumar and Sunith Kumar, all hailing from Kannur. Other charges slapped on them are obstruction of official duty, conspiracy and indulging in acts causing threat to the security of the plane.

The case was registered by the Valiyathura police on the basis of the complaint filed by Chief Minister's gunman Anil Kumar.

Two among the three accused Youth Congress workers, who had complained of being beaten up during the melee, are undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital under strict police vigil.

The incident took place inside the plane in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram. When the plane reached Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Youth Congress Kannur district secretary Naveen Kumar and Mattanur block president Farzeen Majeed raised the slogan demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan, who was accompanying the Chief Minister, pushed them back forcefully and they fell down in the aisle.

Soon after the incident, the ruling CPM came down heavily on the Opposition, accusing it of resorting to violent protests. There were attacks on many Congress offices in the State, including party headquarters Indira Bhavan, after the incident.

The opposition has been demanding the CM's resignation over his alleged overseas investments and money laundering as claimed by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case registered in 2020.