Actor Vidya Balan, known for her versatility and charm, has also carved a niche for herself on social media with her quirky and entertaining lip-sync videos. From iconic Bollywood dialogues to fun film snippets, her posts are often a delightful mix of humour and nostalgia. But her latest video hit especially close to home for Malayali fans.

In a surprise move, Vidya recently posted a reel where she enacted the iconic "chor" scene from the Malayalam cult comedy 'Punjabi House'. The original scene features Harisree Ashokan’s character hilariously asking a Punjabi woman for "chor" — which means rice in Malayalam, but thief in Hindi, leading to a classic case of comic confusion. The scene is etched into the collective memory of Malayalis as one of the funniest moments in the film.

Vidya’s recreation of the scene was met with an outpouring of love and laughter. Fans were thrilled to see a Bollywood actor bring to life a beloved Malayalam comedy moment with such flair. Celebrities also joined in to show their appreciation. Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi commented “cutesssstttttttttt” under the video, while actor Mahima Nambiar wrote “Cuteeeeee.” One fan perfectly summed up the mood, commenting, “Ramanan supremacy. Totally rocked it Vidya!”