Massive fire at Kottayam Medical College; patients evacuated

Our Correspondent
Published: February 13, 2023 02:30 PM IST
The new building is under construction behind the third ward of the hospital. Photo: Manorama.
Kottayam

Kottayam: A massive fire broke out around noon in a building under construction in the Kottayam Medical College campus here on Monday. No casualties have been reported so far. Patients of nearby wards, including cancer ward in the building adjacent to the new one, were evacuated as the area was filled with smoke. 

The new building is under construction behind the third ward of the hospital. Short circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire.  Kottayam and adjacent areas' fire units are at the hospital. 

