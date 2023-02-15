Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Legal nod required to include transgender Zahad's name as dad on baby’s birth certificate

Our Correspondent
Published: February 15, 2023 04:40 PM IST
Ziya. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The birth certificate of a baby, born to transgender couple Zahad and Ziya, was issued as per the hospital records, and their request for relaxation in recording the parents’ names will be considered after due consultation with legal experts, according to authorities.

The baby was born to Thiruvananthapuram native Zahad and Kozhikode native Ziya at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on February 8. Though Zahad had given birth to the child, the couple wants to record Ziya’s name as the mother and Zahad as the father in the documents. The duo submitted applications to the Medical College Superintendent and the Health Minister for enabling the same.

“Their demand will be considered after consulting with legal experts,” the Superintendent of the Institute of Maternal & Child Health, Kozhikode Medical College, told Manorama News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Ziya rejected the statement of senior Indian Union Muslim League leader M K Muneer that those who believe that a trans-man had delivered a baby “live in a fool’s paradise”.

Ziya said they were living among carpers and hence it deserves no response. “We’re not living at the expense of those who say such things. Let them say anything. We’re not bothered,” Ziya said.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.