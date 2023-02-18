Kerala's claim of creating 2 lakh jobs through new MSMEs is a blatant lie

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government's claim of creating over 2 lakh jobs with the opening of over 1 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in just one year has proved to be a hogwash as even bunk and barber shops were included in the exaggerated list published by the State.

The list also includes shops and establishments that have been functioning for decades. A homeopathic clinic functioning for the past 60 years and a fast food centre operating for 8 years are reportedly listed as new enterprises.

In Thrissur, shops that were closed down have also been included in the list of new enterprises. In addition, the list was exaggerated by adding applications for enterprises that were later withdrawn.

When the number of investors crossed one lakh, the Central Government had accorded the State the recognition for the "best practice" in micro, small, and medium industrial sector.

Most of the establishment owners included in the list were not even aware they too were counted.

The State even took credit for facilitating an investment of Rs 7,000 crore for opening the enterprises in the year since the announcement of the Year of Enterprise in April 2022.

Minister's defence

Meanwhile, State Industries Minister P Rajeeve justified the inflated list stating that it happened because the Central government had revised its criteria in 2020.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has demanded that the government release the list of the one lakh entrepreneurs. Satheesan said that he was accepting the challenge of the Minister P Rajeeve to see for himself the one lakh enterprises and that he was a person who travelled more widely than the Minister.

The Leader of Opposition said that he raised the issue in the Assembly after examining the list and being satisfied about the veracity of his stance.