Political representatives have no place in temple administrative committees: Kerala HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday banned the inclusion of political representatives in temple administration committees.

The court announced its decision while considering a plea against electing CPM leaders to the administrative committee of a temple in Palakkad under the Malabar Devaswom Board.

The court also nullified the appointments of CPM and DYFI leaders to the Pookkottukalikavu Bhagavathi Temple administration in Palakkad.

The conditions laid out by the Malabar Devaswom Board was violated while making the appointments, the court observed.

The HC also dismissed the argument that DYFI is not a political outfit.