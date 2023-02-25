Thiruvananthapuram court denies bail to teacher after student complains about 'bad touch'

Thiruvananthapuram: A fasttrack special court here rejected the bail application of a teacher of a private school accused of molesting his student.

Judge Aaj Sudarshan denied bail to music teacher, Jomon, after a seventh standard student complained about his 'bad touch'. The student said in her statement that Jomon had inappropriately touched her on several occasions.

The accused was arrested on February 10 based on a complaint filed by the student. He had moved the court for bail claiming innocence.

Special prosecutor, R S Vijaya Mohan opposed the bail application saying the accused, as a teacher, committed the crime and another girl too has now complained against him.

(With agency inputs)