Sharon was aware Greeshma had poisoned him, reveals chargesheet

Thiruvananthapuram: The chargesheet submitted by the District Crime Branch before the Judicial First Class Magistrate (II) court at Neyyattinkara in the sensational Sharon murder case says that the victim had realised before death that he had been poisoned by his lover, Greeshma.

The chargesheet, accessed by Manorama Online, states that while he was admitted to the ICU, Sharon told a relative that Greeshma had given him ‘kashayam’ (an Ayurvedic syrup) spiked with pesticide and that his death was certain.

The last day

The chargesheet also says that Greeshma and Sharon engaged in sexual intercourse several times. On the night of October 13, 2022, they engaged in sexual talk over the phone for one hour and seven minutes. From 7.35 am on October 14, Greeshma contacted Sharon several times to invite him home for intercourse.

While in the ICU, Sharon told his relative that he went to Greeshma’s house on October 14 because she compelled him the day before over the phone and chat to come over. It was on October 14 that the poisonous ‘kashayam’ was served to Sharon, which eventually led to his death.

The ‘kashayam’ was prepared by boiling ‘shadanka paneeyam kashayapodi’, an Ayurvedic powder, in water. The pesticide was later mixed in this ‘kashayam.’

After Sharon’s death, Greeshma deleted her chats with Sharon from her mobile. She also searched Google and YouTube to learn whether deleted chats could be recovered.

Greeshma, who is the first accused in the case, is currently lodged in jail. Her mother Sindhu, the second accused, has secured bail. The third accused is Greeshma’s uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair. He also is in prison.

Details of the affair

The chargesheet also has details of the relationship between Sharon and Greeshma. They first fell in love in October 2021. On March 4, 2022, Greeshma got engaged to a man serving in the Army and her affair with Sharon fell apart.

However, in May 2022, Greeshma and Sharon became close again and tied the knot at the latter's house. The couple got married again at Vettucaud Church in Thiruvananthapuram. Subsequently, they went to a hotel at Thirparappu in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and consummated their marriage.

Planning a murder

Around the same time, Greeshma decided to do away with Sharon as her wedding with the soldier was approaching. For this purpose, she searched Google several times regarding an overdose of paracetamol tablets and the damage it causes to the body on August 22, 2022. Soon, she dissolved a number of paracetamol and dolo tablets in water and kept them in her bag.

She also bought two juice bottles from a shop at Thiruvithamcode, also in the Kanyakumari district, and went to Sharon’s college. At the washroom in the reception area, Greeshma mixed one juice bottle with the paracetamol solution.

When Sharon came, Greeshma offered him the juice bottle mixed with paracetamol. But, Sharon did not drink the juice as it tasted bitter. So, they both drank the juice from the bottle which had no paracetamol.

Later, in November, Greeshma lured Sharon to her house, Sree Nilayam, Poomballikkonam, Deviyode in Kanyakumari for the last time. She told him that nobody else would be home in the morning on November 14. When Sharon arrived, Greeshma told him, “You had accepted my challenge to drink ‘kashayam.’ Here is the ‘kashayam’. Drink it.” After Sharon drank the ‘kashayam’, Greeshma gave him some sweet juice to remove the bitter taste of the ‘kashayam.’

As soon as he drank the ‘kashayam’, Sharon threw up in the room. He returned from Greeshma’s house on a friend’s bike. During this ride, he vomited several times. Sharon told his friend that Greeshma had cheated him by offering the ‘kashayam.’ He later died in the hospital while being treated for damage to his kidneys, liver and lungs.

Greeshma removed the label on the bottle of the pesticide used to kill Sharon and discarded it at a rubber plantation adjacent to her house, says the chargesheet.

The Crime Branch also says that Greeshma’s mother was aware of the murder and her uncle had helped in destroying evidence.