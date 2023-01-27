Crime Branch files charge-sheet in Sharon murder case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police has filed a 62-page charge-sheet in the sensational Parassala Sharon Raj murder case before the Neyyattinkara Sessions Court and it contains chilling details of the crime.

According to the charge-sheet, the accused Greeshma had invited Sharon to her house on the pretext of having sexual intercourse and poisoned him to death.

Greeshma decided to murder her lover Sharon after he refused to back off from the relationship. At that time, Greeshma had received a marriage proposal from a soldier belonging to an affluent family and she wanted to end the affair with Sharon, who hailed from a poor background. Even though Greeshma made up several excuses to separate Sharon from her, he remained firm on their relationship. When she found that Sharon would not leave her, Greeshma took the decision to do away with him, says the charge-sheet.

The first attempt to murder Sharon was by offering hem juice mixed with Dolo tablets. However, he spat it out. Subsequently, Sharon was made to drink ‘kashayam’ (an Ayurvedic syrup) spiked with pesticide, which killed him.

Elaborate planning was carried out by Greeshma to kill Sharon, says the charge-sheet. She searched Google for methods of murder and decided on the pesticide. On October 14, 2022, she had lusty chat with Sharon on WhatsApp and invited him home, where he was fatally poisoned. The charge-sheet includes details of this chat also.

When Sharon drank the spiked ‘kashayam’, he vomited. Greeshma told him that she too had earlier puked after drinking the syrup. Becoming sick on drinking the syrup, Sharon went out of Greeshma’s house, where a friend who had accompanied him was waiting. The friend took Sharon home.

Sharon was soon admitted to hospital by his relatives and he succumbed to the poison on October 25 during treatment. After Sharon’s death, his family filed a complaint against Greeshma. Subsequently, the Crime Branch took over the investigation and interrogated Greeshma, leading to shocking revelations and her arrest

The charge-sheet lists Greeshma as the first accused, her mother Sindhu as second accused and uncle Nirmal Kumar as third accused. Greeshma had told her mother and uncle of the crime and they had helped her destroy the evidence.

Sharon died ignorant about Greeshma’s betrayal. The charge-sheet was filed 93 days after his death and 85 days since Greeshma’s arrest. It includes the statements of 142 witnesses and several items of scientific evidence, which proved crucial in proving the case.