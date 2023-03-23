Woman sexually assaulted in Kozhikode flat, two held

Kozhikode: Nadakkavu police here on Thursday took two men into custody for allegedly raping a woman after luring her to a flat on the pretext of offering a chance to act in a film.



According to reports, the police did not record the arrest of these two Malappuram natives. Meanwhile, the duo claimed that they were trapped in the case.

The incident related to the case occurred on March 4. The complainant woman from Kottayam alleged that she was raped after she was forced to drink a drug-laced juice.

In her statement to police, the complainant revealed that a female serial actor based in Kozhikode played the role of a mediator and took her to the flat. She added that the actor left the flat after introducing her to the men who introduced themselves as film professionals.