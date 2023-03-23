Attacks by wild animals: Special teams deployed in hotspots

Thiruvananthapuram: The Forest department has formed special teams to speed up measures at places which experience constant attacks by wild animals (hotspots). The special teams have been deployed at Aralam in Kannur division under the Northern Circle, Pulpally in South Wayanad division, Thirunelly in North Wayanad division, and Pandi in Kasaragod division.

The government issued an order in December designating the Circle Chief Forest Conservators as nodal officers at the circle level in the Forest department to coordinate and resolve issues arising from wild animal attacks. These nodal officers formed special teams for handling the situation. A.K. Saseendran, Minister for Forests, said that the order has been issued in all five circles in the State.



DFO to head special team

Although the special teams will be based in places identified as hotspots, they will operate in all places exposed to wild animal attacks.

Divisional Forest Officer will be the leader of the special team. Wildlife Warden, Assistant Wildlife Warden, Range Officer, Deputy Range Officer, Beat Forest Officers and Watchers will be members of the team. Bigger teams including officials from other sections have been formed to give special focus on dealing with wild animal attacks.