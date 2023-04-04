Kozhikode train fire: 25-year-old in custody in UP, NIA in Kannur for investigation

Kannur/Lucknow: A 25-year-old man is reportedly under custody at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, in connection with Sunday's fire in the Alappuzha – Kannur Executive Express' D1 coach. Kerala Police had reached UP on Tuesday for investigation. However, the Railway Protection Force has not confirmed the information.

The phone of the suspect apparently got switched off in Haryana on March 31. Only after confirming whether the current person in custody had travelled to Haryana, can the cops proceed with him as the accused.

Meanwhile, a three-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached here on Tuesday to collect details in connection with the incident.



The officers are from the Kochi and Bengaluru offices of NIA, reported Manorama News. Railway Protection Force IG G M Eswara Rao also conducted an examination of the train bogie in which the incident happened. NIA too did their share of checks within the same bogie, post his visit.



As per reports, there are chances of NIA taking over the investigation of the incident, which caused three deaths and injured nine people.

A three-member team of the National Investigation Agency conducted an examination of the train bogie in which the incident happened. Photo: Manorama

The suspect Sharukh Saifi, who is probably a UP native, is still absconding and the police say he travelled from Kannur to Mangalore and then to Delhi, after committing the crime.

Sharukh, who is probably travelling in train, is expected to reach Delhi today.

Two out of the nine injured in the fire have now left hospitals. While the seven others are still under treatment, one person's condition is serious, as per reports.