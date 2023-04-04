Newborn found abandoned in bucket in Pathanamthitta house

Pathanamthitta: Timely intervention by Chengannur police saved the life of a newborn, who was abandoned in a house in Aranmula here on Tuesday.

The baby boy, who was only a couple of hours old, was found in the washroom of a rented house, wrapped in a cloth and left in a bucket.

Police reached the house after launching an investigation into a woman who sought treatment at a private hospital in Chengannur due to excessive bleeding.

During the examination, doctors confirmed that it was post-partum bleeding, following which they immediately informed the police. On further inspection, they found the baby in the house and rushed him to the hospital.

The woman later said she abandoned the baby as she thought it was stillborn. While the woman is under treatment in the ICU, the police have shifted the baby to a hospital in Chengannur. He was later moved to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The child was taken care of with the help of the Pathanamthitta District Child Welfare Committee and Thanal, a voluntary organisation.

According to hospital authorities, the baby is healthy.

As per reports, a 34-year-old woman, her 10-year-old son and her mother lived in the rented house. The woman reached the hospital with her mother. She was not on good terms with her husband.

According to police, it is the statement of the woman's son that led them to the baby in time.

A case has been registered against the woman under sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act.