Kozhikode train fire: Accused demands medical care, evidence collection likely today

Kozhikode: Elathoor train fire case accused Shahrukh Saifi demanded medical care on Sunday claiming that he is unwell, reported Manorama News. A few days ago, doctors had examined him and said that burns on his body are less than one per cent, scratches are from the efforts to escape and overall he is healthy enough to be questioned in connection with the case.

The investigation into the case is progressing based on the conspiracy angle after the cops received vital information during his interrogation, that the arson attack was pre-planned and he might have received help from gangs both within and outside the state.



Meanwhile, the cops are likely to start with the evidence collection process at Shoranur, Elathoor and Kannur, from Sunday. The state police also had three meetings with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) DIG on Saturday, and it is speculated that NIA might take up the case, this week.



What was Saifi doing during the daytime?

It was found that the accused spent a whole day in Shoranur after his arrival in Kerala on the Sampark Kranthi Express, which he boarded from Delhi on March 31.

He reached Shoranur railway station at 4.49 on the morning of April 2. He bought four liters of petrol in three bottles from a fuel pump located just a km away from the railway station.

The Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express, in which the attack was carried out, arrived at the station at 7 in the evening on the same day. He boarded the train, which left the station at 7.19 pm, with petrol.

The cops are investigating what he did and where he went on that whole day. They collected the CCTV images at both the railway station and the fuel pump.

Conspiracy angle

The lead received following inspection of Shahrukh’s mobile phone, social media account chats, and bank account details point towards the potential involvement of a conspiracy.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now concluded that Shahrukh, who had not visited the state earlier, received the help of certain people from within the state. For instance, different handwritings are there in the recovered book that belongs to the accused.

The accused had written daily activities along with dates neatly in English.

However, somebody else had written the names of certain places like Chirayinkeezhu, Kazhakoottam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kulachal, and Kanyakumari, sources said, adding the cops suspect that this might be the person who had suggested where all the attacks needed to be carried off.

The police should also find how the three people died during the incident.

NIA might take up the case

The Kerala SIT team has submitted the probe progress report to the NIA DIG. A decision to hand over the probe to the agency is being considered actively if the SIT fails up to come with substantiated leads before Monday.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Saifi sticks to his statement that he carried out the horror act of pouring petrol on passengers of a running train and setting them on fire alone, which resulted in three people falling to death and nine others sustaining burn injuries.

The probe is progressing based on an assessment of other shreds of evidence.

It’s inferred that the accused had not received any training before the attack, and that’s why he too bore burn injuries during the act. The cops also suspect it was an experimental act carried out before a major attack.

Why Shoranur

Shoranur is one of the main parcel stations in Kerala and many vehicles arrive there daily with parcels. It’s normal for the drivers of these vehicles to buy fuel in bottles. Since many buy petrol in bottles, the accused could easily purchase fuel without raising any suspicion, the sources point out.

The SIT officials’ assessment is that the accused, who had never visited the state before, wouldn’t have known this specialty of Shoranur and that it is possible he was aided by certain persons.

The incident

On the night of April 2, an unidentified man barged into the D-1 compartment of the Executive Express around 9.17 pm, carrying petrol in a bottle in a bag. He poured the inflammable fuel on the passengers without any provocation and set fire when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur.

Nine people suffered burn injuries, while the bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man were recovered later from the tracks near Elathur. Police believe they fell off the train or jumped off it, seeing the fire. The accused absconded from the spot and was later arrested by the Maharashtra ATS from Ratnagiri on Tuesday night.