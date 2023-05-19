Elathur train arson: 3 journalists' phones seized over leaking information of accused's arrest

Kozhikode: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Elathur train arson case seized the phones of three journalists who allegedly leaked information about the accused Shahrukh Saifi's arrest. Although the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation, the seized phones have not been returned to the journalists or handed over to the investigation team.

Phones that have been confiscated should be given to the NIA together with the evidence recovery warrant if they are directly relevant to the case's investigation. It was a shame for the investigation team that Shahrukh Saifi's arrest in Ratnagiri first surfaced in the media before the SIT, who looked into the matter, learned of it. Shahrukh Saifi is a native of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

In order to find out the source of this leak, the investigation officer seized the phones of three journalists without writing Mahsar in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC).

Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train arson case, has been charged with provisions under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act). The accused who had fled from the scene was arrested two days later from Ratnagiri by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Nine people suffered burns in the attack that took place in the D1 compartment of the Executive Express near Elathur in Kozhikode.