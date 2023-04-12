Notice issued to 7 MLAs over circulating visuals of clash before Speaker’s chamber

Thiruvananthapuram: The Speaker has issued notice to seven Opposition legislators for recording and circulating the visuals of the protest in front of his chamber in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.



The notices were issued to A P Anil Kumar, T Siddique, and M Vincent of the Congress; M K Muneer, P K Basheer, and Abid Hussain Thangal of the Muslim League; and K K Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP).

The notice, signed by the Under Secretary of the Table Section, says that the Speaker had noticed the videographing and that an investigation by the Chief Marshal had identified all those who had recorded the incident.

The notice demands that an explanation should be submitted within 15 days for recording the scenes in a high-security area where photography is prohibited and warns that if that is not done, disciplinary action would be taken on the assumption that they have nothing to explain.

The MLAs said that although the letter is dated April 4, they received the letter only yesterday.

The Opposition MLAs received Speaker A N Shamseer's notice close on the heels of RMP leader and MLA, K K Rema, serving legal notices on CPM state secretary M V Govindan and K M Sachin Dev, MLA, for their remarks regarding the same incident.

Rema sent the legal notices charging that a defamatory campaign had been carried out against her in connection with the clash that occurred in front of the Speaker’s office on March 15.

The police had earlier registered a case against nine MLAs and Watch-and-Ward staff after the ruckus.

The Assembly complex witnessed unprecedented scenes when a section of Opposition United Democratic Front legislators, who marched to the office of the Speaker, entered into a scuffle with the House marshals.