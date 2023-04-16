Inebriated, Kannur cop screams at old woman, pushes her to the floor

Kannur: A police officer, reportedly in an inebriated condition, allegedly misbehaved with an aged woman who reached the police station the other day to get her son released from police custody when he shouted at her and pushed her to the floor.



As per the complaint, the Station House officer of Dharmadam in Kannur screamed at the woman and even broke the window pane of a vehicle in which the complaint had been travelling. Her family has also accused the SHO of pushing down the woman onto the floor.

A complaint has now been lodged in this regard against K Smitesh, SHO of the Dharmadam Police Station, with the Commissioner, Kannur City police. The police had taken the complainant’s son, Anil Kumar, into custody on charges of drunken driving. The complainant and her son had reached the police station to get Anil Kumar released on bail.

Meanwhile, the accused official has been suspended from service pending further investigation.

A video footage of the episode, which played out in the Dharmadam police station premises on Saturday night, has now emerged in the public domain. It clearly shows the accused SHO, in plain clothes, shouting at the woman, who was sitting on the floor. Her son, meanwhile, is seen suggesting to other police officials at the spot that his mother was a heart patient and it was so difficult to make her stand up.

As per the video, the accused official is asking the woman to `get lost’ even as her son sought to question this act. The SHO, however, continues to shout at them, repeatedly asking to `get lost’.

At the same time, the complainant’s son is heard explaining to other women cops at the station the difficulties faced by the woman. There are also indications that Smitesh was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. The Special Branch too is learned to have submitted a report against the accused official in this regard.