Civil police officer attempts suicide at station in Vadakara

Vadakara: A senior civil police officer attempted suicide at the police station here on Monday, alleging mental harassment by a superior officer.

Viyyur native Saji made the suicide bid but was saved due to the timely intervention by the others at the station.

Saji had sent a WhatsApp message to his friends that the superior officer was mentally harassing him. His friends, who received this message, informed those present at the station. And they broke down the door of the restroom and saved Saji. In the WhatsApp message, Saji had said that he decided to end his life after his request for retirement was not accepted.

After he was given first-aid at the district hospital, Saji was taken to the medical college hospital.

Saji has given a statement against station inspector P M Manoj. However, inspector P M Manoj said that he had only taken lawful action over availing leaves. Apart from taking leaves thrice, Saji had asked for leave again and arrived late the other day. So an explanation was sought over this and the leave was recorded, the inspector said.