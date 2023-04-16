Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Stray bullet fired during civil unrest kills Malayali security officer in Sudan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 16, 2023 12:44 PM IST Updated: April 16, 2023 02:06 PM IST
An ex-army officer, Albert Augustine was working in a private security firm in the country for the past six months. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kannur

Alakkode: Malayali security officer Albert Augustine (48) was shot dead in Sudan on Saturday evening after a stray bullet during a civil unrest hit him through his apartment window. Manorama News reported that the bullet was fired during a clash between the army and rival paramilitary force in the country.
An ex-army officer and a Kannur native, Albert was working with a private security firm in Sudan for the past six months.

His wife Saibella and younger daughter Mareeta were also in the apartment with him. They reached Sudan a few days ago for vacation. The family was supposed to leave for India in a few days.

Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed
Sudan's army launched air strikes on a rival paramilitary force's base near the capital in a bid to reassert control over the country on Sunday after a power struggle erupted into clashes that killed dozens of fighters and 56 civilians.

RELATED ARTICLES

The fighting that broke out on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by deputy leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, is the first such outbreak since both joined forces to oust president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

At the end of a day of heavy fighting, the army struck a base belonging to the government's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the city of Omdurman, which adjoins the capital Khartoum, eyewitnesses said late on Saturday.

Both the military and the RSF claimed they had control of Sudan's airport and other key installations in Khartoum, where fighting raged overnight.

In the early hours of Sunday, residents reported hearing gunfire and explosions from heavy artillery through the night. Al Arabiya television broadcast footage showing thick plume of smoke rising over some districts in Khartoum.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.