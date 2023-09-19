Youth dies after bus rams bike in Kannur

Kannur: An 18-year-old student was killed after a private bus rammed his bike at Kadachira near Kambil here on Tuesday.

The deceased is Vishnu Prakash of Arakkan House, Kambiltheru, Narath.

According to police, the mishap occurred near the Kadachira School Junction around 8.40 am.

Vishnu was returning home after visiting a temple along with his friend Udith (18). “The bus, which was bound for Koothuparamb from Kannur collided head-on with the bike which was moving in the opposite direction. Both youngsters suffered grievous injuries on impact of the collision,” said a police officer.

Though people in the area rushed both of them to the nearest hospital, Vishnu could not be saved. Udith's condition is stable at present.

Kodakkadu police registered a case in connection with the accident and the body was handed over to relatives after conducting postmortem.

Vishnu, who completed his higher secondary course, was planning to go to Bengaluru for further studies. He is survived by his father Prakash, who is a LIC agent, mother Shajina, and sister Anamika.