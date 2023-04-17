Railways sets out to bolster, straighten tracks in Kerala for Vande Bharat rollout

Thiruvananthapuram: The Railways has initiated work to straighten and strengthen the track in Kerala on an emergency basis in view of the imminent launch of India’s fastest train Vande Bharat in the state.

In the first phase, the railway authorities are planning to ensure a speed of 110 kmph throughout the route which would be subsequently increased to 130 kmph.

The main hurdles before Vande Bharat from achieving its top speed of 180 kmph are the numerous curves and inclines on the tracks in Kerala caused by the state’s peculiar topography. At present, the Railways is straightening minor curves, wherever possible. Work is also taking place to strengthen the metal laid beside the tracks and replacing the existing sleepers and rails at several areas with those with better ones.

An official said that the work is in view of not only Vande Bharat, but also other high-speed services to be introduced in the state in future.

Another major exercise carried out now is identifying stretches along the route which have speed restrictions and rectifying the issues. “Before the launch of the Vande Bharat, speed restrictions will be removed in areas where the problem could be solved without carrying out land acquisition,” said the official.

Incidentally, these emergency measures would enable all long-distance trains plying in the state to travel faster. The current speed limits in various sections are: Thiruvananthapuram–Kayamkulam 100 kmph; Kayamkulam–Ernakulam 90 kmph; Ernakulam–Shoranur 80 kmph and Shoranur–Mangalore 110 kmph. The Railways plans to increase the speed limit to 110 kmph in all sections now and later to 130 kmph.

Third line

Along with the track improvement work, the Railways has started a survey for a third parallel track in the Ernakulam-Shoranur section. This third track would have a speed limit of more than 110 kmph even in the first phase.