Another leader quits Congress' Joseph faction after Johnny Nellore

Kottayam: Prominent faces continue to leave the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress, denting it further. After Johnny Nellore, Vice Chairman Mathew Stephen also resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

Mathew Stephen, a former MLA from the Udumbanchola constituency in Idukki, cited personal reasons behind the decision. He said he handed over the resignation letter to party chairman P J Joseph.

Johnny Nellore, the Kerala Congress Deputy Chairman, left the party yesterday after also resigning from the post of UDF State Secretary and declaring that he would form a new party in the Christian belts of the state.

Though there were hints that the new party will work in close affinity with the BJP-led NDA, he did not confirm the same. Johnny Nellore too cited personal decisions behind the surprise decision and said he would form a national non-religious party.