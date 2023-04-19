Kerala Cong leader Johnny Nellore quits party

Kottayam: Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader Johnny Nellore resigned from the party on Wednesday.

The leader, who also quit the UDF Secretary post, said that he plans to start a new party with national relevance.

"I've always stood by the farmers. My aim is to form a national party that raises farmers' issues. Our demand is that the price of rubber should be increased to at least Rs 300. Rubber is still not declared as an agricultural product. Kerala's agriculture sector has collapsed. The idea of ​​a new party was prompted by the need for a party with a national vision that would speak for the farmers," he said.

He also added that he would strive to form an all-inclusive, secular party. This decision followed a discussion with the Christian community.

Members of CPI, CPM, IUML and Congress will be a part of our new party, he said.

Johnny Nellore's announcement comes amid rumours that he will form a new Christian party with the support of the BJP.

He was the deputy chairman of Kerala Congress and ex-chairman of the party. He is also an advocate in Muvattupuzha Bar Association. He served as an MLA in the Kerala Legislature in 1991, 1996 and 2001.