Two people injured in a road accident in Pandalam

Two people were injured after a jeep collided with a car and two scooters near Kurambala at Pandalam on Tuesday. The accident occurred when the driver of the jeep lost his control and hit the oncoming vehicles.

The two passengers on a scooter, identified as Memana Manthukakudiyil Arya (32) and civil supplies department employee S S Milakshan, suffered serious injuries. They were immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital in Chengannur, where they are currently being treated.

After hitting the vehicles, the jeep crashed into a nearby roadside shop.