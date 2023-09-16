Malayalam
Bike crashes into wall at Thiruvalla, 2 dead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2023 10:11 AM IST
Vishnu, Asif. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Thiruvalla: Two people died in an accident after a bike hit a wall in Kacheripady here on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Vishnu Unnikrishnan (25) from Manjadi Kamalalayam House and Asif Arshad (24) from Kizhakkeparampil House, near Pushpagiri Hospital. Arun (25) of Manjadi Puthuparambu House is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvalla with serious injuries.

The accident happened at around 3 am on Saturday. The trio was returning from the direction of the taluk hospital after a friend's wedding anniversary celebration.

Local residents informed the police about the incident when they saw the youth lying on the road in critical condition in the morning.

The Royal Enfield bike in which the trio was travelling lost control and crashed into the wall. 

Vishnu and Asif died on the spot with severe head injuries.

