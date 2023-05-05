Malayalam
Pathanamthitta CPM worker found hanging inside party office

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2023 07:59 PM IST
TR Pradeep.
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: CPM's Pathanamthitta area committee member, TR Pradeep, was found dead inside a party office at Elanthoor here on Friday.

Pradeep was found hanging by 5 pm. According to locals, Pradeep had financial issues.

He had been missing since morning and was not reachable on his mobile phone.

The body was found by a party worker.

Pradeep was a farmer and had been elected to the area committee for a second term.
(Note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Please seek help from mental health professionals. Helpline number: 1056, 0471-2552056)

