Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Pathanamthitta man's suicide note puts CPM leaders in the dock

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 25, 2022 03:35 PM IST Updated: September 25, 2022 04:10 PM IST
suicidenote-25-big
Melethil Babu
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: The suicide note of a party supporter has put CPM local leaders on the dock.

Melethil Babu, a native of Perunad, was found hanging in a rubber plantation on Sunday morning.

On searching, a suicide note was found n which he alleged that he was facing mental torture from the panchayat president and the local secretary and that he was taking the extreme step unable to bear it anymore.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier there was a dispute over the construction of a panchayat waiting shed adjacent to Babu's house. Babu had earlier given the land to build a waiting shed. Recently, the panchayat decided to expand the waiting shed. As part of this, 2.5 cents of his land was forcibly taken in, Babu's family alleged.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.