Idukki: Nine people were injured after a mini bus lost control and overturned near Kurangumpara on the Kunchithanni–Bison Valley road here on Saturday.

The bus, which was en route to Bison Valley in Pathanamthitta from Malayalappuzha, met with the accident around 6:45 pm. The vehicle lost traction while attempting to climb a steep slope and slid backwards and overturned.

There were 20 passengers in the bus at the time of the incident. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Rajakkad. The hospital authorities said that none of the injuries are reported to be serious.