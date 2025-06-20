Mananthavady: Wayanad District Collector Meghashree D R has opened the morning OP (outpatient) facility at the Indira Gandhi Urban Health and Wellness Centre at Pilakkavu under the Mananthavady Municipality. At the function, chairperson of the municipality C K Retnavally also inaugurated the second anniversary celebrations of the health centre.

DPM (district programme manager) Dr Sameeha Saidalavi delivered the keynote address and vice-chairperson of the municipality Jacob Sebastian presided over the function. K Fathima, chairperson of the standing committee, honoured former employees at the centre. Prizes were presented to students who excelled in various examinations by Sindhu Sebastian, chairperson of another standing committee.

Others who spoke included assistant secretary of the municipality Ramya, standing committee chairperson P V S Moosa, councillors V U Joy, P V George and V R Praveej, medical officer Dr Athira Upendranath, P Saleem, E R Manoj, Muhammed Al Nissam, Dr Sajana Roy and Dr Joyce P Joy.

A variety of entertainment programmes and a musical event by Wayanad Sargam Mega Beats Orchestra were also conducted as part of the function.