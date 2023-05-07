Mother ‘who sold newborn’ at Thycaud arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: Thampanoor police arrested a woman for allegedly selling her newborn for Rs 3 lakh.

The incident took place in Thycaud last month at the Women and Children's Hospital, a prominent government hospital in the state capital.

The baby girl was born on April 7 and was allegedly sold four days later.

Anju from Kanjiramkulam was arrested by the police on Sunday.

The cops said they took her into custody from a house at Marayamuttom where she was hiding.

Anju reportedly told the police that she sold her newborn as she was going through financial difficulties.

Karamana native Lali, who is said to have bought the baby from Anju, was earlier booked by the cops.

A tip-off to the Childline led to timely intervention by the police which resulted in the rescue of the newborn.

Jithu from Nedumangad, a friend of Anju, was also arrested the other day for his involvement. He was remanded to custody.

Meanwhile, Lali was granted conditional bail by the vacation bench of the Thiruvananthapuram district court.