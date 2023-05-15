Rs 15 lakh accident insurance to be paid to kin of cops killed in the line of duty

Thiruvananthapuram: The next of kin of police personnel who die in accidents in the line of duty will be provided a compensation of Rs 15 lakh under a Kerala Government insurance scheme.

The insurance coverage for accidental death under the Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme (GPAIS) for government employees was raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh early this year. The insured employees pay a premium out of their salaries from the time they enroll for the job.

A sum of a minimum of Rs 15 lakh is extended to the kin, based on the age and the family's financial situation based on the recommendation of the District Police Chief. For all deaths other than accidental, the coverage would be Rs 5 lakh. The insurance coverage will not be applicable for deaths due to suicide, substance abuse, and accidents caused by actions violating the law.

Besides, there is also an ex-gratia scheme where the families will be extended financial assistance upon the death of police personnel due to an accident while on duty.

If the personnel have taken membership in the Police Housing Society, the families will be handed over a sum of Rs 20 lakh in case of accidental deaths. The various police associations too extend financial aid to the families of the deceased in such cases.

The Tamil Nadu Government had handed over a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Assistant Sub-Inspector Wilson, who was shot dead while on duty at the Kaliyikkavila check post in 2019.