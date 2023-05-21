Balaramapuram teen's suicide: Religious school operating illegally, says probe team

Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team probing the suicide of a plus one student at a private religious school has found the institution was operating without approval.

The probe team has forwarded a letter to the district collector seeking detailed scrutiny of the approval given to the religious school. The list of departments that let the religious school operate will be examined in detail.

Asmiya Mol (17) from Beemapalli was found hanging inside the library hall of the Khadeejathul Kubra Women's Arabic Centre run by Al Aman Educational and Charitable Trust at Idamanakuzhi on May 13.

The investigation into the cause of death is now in its final stages, sources said. The police are investigating whether charges of abetment to suicide can be filed in the case.

The probe team has recorded the statements of Asmiya's relatives, classmates and teachers.

Some of the classmates were summoned to the police station while a few others were contacted over the phone.

The SIT has seized documents including the attendance register of the school as part of the evidence collection. Sources hinted that documents related to the registration of the institution were also collected.

The probe team led by Neyyatinkara Assitant Superintendent of Police T Farash include four women police.

Police have concluded that it was a case of suicide as the post-mortem has confirmed that she died by hanging. There were no other injuries on her body.

However, the family has alleged foul play in the death and claimed that an Ustad, a teacher of the religious study centre, had mentally harassed Asmiya Mol.

Her classmates told police that Asmiya had vowed not to return to the institution after the Bakrid vacation. The employees told cops that they had not physically harmed her, but had scolded her on some occasions.