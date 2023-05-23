Kannur: A video of a migrant worker being brutally beaten up by his manager at Kannur is out. The accused is identified as Sambasiva Rao from Hyderabad. He works as an HR manager with a construction company contracted to build the national highway.

The incident happened at a labour camp in Payyannur. The worker is said to have called up the head office in Hyderabad and lodged a complaint as he had not received his wages for the past four months.

Though the video has gone viral, the migrant labour has not yet filed a complaint with the police.