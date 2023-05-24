Fire and Rescue Dept launches statewide inspection to check safety at drug warehouses

Thiruvananthapuram: The Fire and Rescue Department has launched a statewide inspection to check the safety features at various drug warehouses in the wake of the two fires at Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) units in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.
A 32-year-old fireman had died while attempting to douse a massive fire that erupted at a state-run drug warehouse here early on Tuesday.
The drug warehouse, owned by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) was located at the Kinfra Industrial Park near Thumba.
DGP B Sandhya, who visited the fire accident site, told reporters that the drug warehouse building did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire and rescue department and there were no mandatory equipment to douse the flames.
Last week, another warehouse of KMSCL was gutted in fire in Kollam district following which Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident.