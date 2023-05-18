Malayalam
Fire in drug warehouse: KMSCL pegs loss at Rs 8 cr, health minister orders probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 18, 2023 09:04 PM IST
A scientific investigation should be carried out to know how the blaze started, said the minister.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Medicines and materials, worth around Rs 8 crore were destroyed after a warehouse of the state-run Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) in Kollam district caught fire, reported Health Minister Veena George.

The district drug warehouse of KMSCL in Kollam was engulfed in fire on Wednesday night. It was a major supply source for medicines at state-run hospitals and PHCs in the district. There were no casualties in the incident.

The district drug warehouse of KMSCL in Kollam was engulfed in fire on Wednesday night.

"The total loss due to the fire is estimated at Rs 8 crore. But the corporation need not suffer this much loss as the medicines are insured," she said.

A comprehensive probe would be conducted into the reasons that led to the massive fire, she told reporters here.

A scientific investigation should be carried out to know how the blaze started, Veena George said.

(With PTI inputs)

