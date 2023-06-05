Arikomban will soon be released at Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve

Wild tusker Arikomban will soon be released in the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

According to the latest reports, the Forest Department vehicle carrying Arikomban has arrived at KMTR, which is over 200 km from where the tusker was captured.



The Tamil Nadu Forest Department was given the green signal by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that had earlier in the day stayed the translocation process following a plea filed by an Ernakulam native.

The court gave the thumbs up after the Forest Department convinced it about the health condition of the wild tusker. Once released, Arikomban will find itself in a third territory since late April when it was tranquilised and captured from Chinnakanal in Kerala's Idukki district.

Arikomban was released in the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29, but it strayed into human settlements in the Theni district forcing Tamil Nadu to launch a mission to capture the elephant.

After nearly ten days, the animal fitted with a GPS tracking collar, was tranquilised at Poosanampatti in Theni Sunday night. The latest translocation involved a halt at Tirunelveli, where the tusker was given a shower.

KMTR is situated over 60km from Tirunelveli and the point of release is understood to be several kilometres inside the reserve forest.

KMTR is the second-largest protected area in Tamil Nadu that is situated in the southern Western Ghats along the districts of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

According to reports, the TN Forest Department believes the chances of Arikomban returning to human settlements are slim considering the vastness of its new abode. It is understood that the tusker will be released in the Manjolai Division of KMTR.

However, a group of locals protested at Manimuthar against the translocation of Arikomban. The locals expressed their concern that there are tea estates inside KMTR where workers' families reside.