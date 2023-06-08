Health dept extends suspension of Kozhikode MCH staffers who influenced sexual assault survivor

Kozhikode: The Health Department on Thursday cancelled the order revoking the suspension of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital employees accused of intimidating a sexual assault survivor here.

The decision followed the intervention of Health Minister Veena George. The minister had ordered the Director of Medical Education to revoke the cancellation of the suspension of the five women employees, who allegedly threatened the survivor.

The suspension was revoked last week after the charges against the employees could not be substantiated. The order issued by the principal also said that the period of suspension would be treated as duty.

Meanwhile, the health minister, at a private function, said she did not know about the cancellation of the suspension and came to know of it through the media reports and immediately ordered the DME to cancel it.

The survivor had approached the National Human Rights Commission, the National Commission for Women, the Chief Minister and the Health Minister seeking justice, said Noushad Thekkayil, a human rights activist.

Kuzhipparambath Saseendran (55), an assistant grade-I worker, was arrested and remanded for alleged sexual assault on a patient, who had undergone surgery at the medical college hospital.

The culprit was arrested by the police and later released on bail. He is currently under suspension.

Grade 1 attendants Asya and Shiny Jose, Grade 2 attendants Shaima PE and Shaluja and Nursing Assistant Praseetha Manoli were suspended on March 23. Temporary staff Deepa, another accused, had been fired.